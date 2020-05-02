Lexington neighborhood hosts marathon, raises money for coronavirus relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The coronavirus outbreak has cancelled a lot of events, including marathons. Well that didn’t stop one man in Lexington from running his own, and for a good cause.

Every neighbor in Lexington’s Kenwick community cheered on Tom Butler as he circled their block 47 times.

Butler is a marathon runner, and he was set to run one in Cincinnati on Sunday. But, of course in the midst of a global pandemic, it was cancelled.

Butler says though it’s been an adjustment, he’s enjoyed the last few weeks with his loved ones.

“My family and I’ve been walking around this block many more times than usual because we’ve had a bit more free time, and it’s been great seeing our neighbors out on the porches,” says Butler.

He says he figured running around his block 47 times, or 26.2 miles, was a great way to bring them all together at a safe distance. However, he says he was a tad nervous.

“I’ve never run a marathon by myself before, so I wasn’t sure how I would fair,” Butler says.

The marathon raised nearly $1,500 for United Way of the Bluegrass, which will go toward coronavirus relief.

Mark Coley lives in the neighborhood, and he says it feels great to support butler for a good cause.

“Can’t be at derby in Louisville, so the next best thing is have some champagne, dress up and cheer him on,” says Coley. “I think that such an unfortunate thing has really brought the community together.

Butler was the only runner scheduled to participate in the marathon, but as time went on, neighbors joined him to keep him motivated. Now that it’s over, Butler says he did better than usual.

“I’m standing, which is better than I usually am after marathons, so I’m delighted to be finished,” Butler says.

Although the marathon is over, donations are still being taken and can be found here.