LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a car hit a man in the street, killing him Saturday morning.

Police say the man was reported laying on Winchester Road near Fortune Drive just before 6 a.m. when he was hit.

- Advertisement -

The coroner identified the man as 19-year-old Darius Mason.

The road was blocked for about three and half hours Saturday morning while police investigated.