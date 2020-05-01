Whitley Co. deputies sieze $2,200 and 22 grams of meth in bust

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says a least one suspect is charged after a number of meth busts in the area.

According to the sheriff’s department, there have been meth busts, for at least nine consecutive days, in the county.

Acording to investigators, deputies noticed a suspicious car Tuesday and after pulling the driver over they found 22 grams of meth and $2,200 dollars in suspected drug related money.

Deputies says the suspect, Dale Madden is now charged, with trafficking.