Flawless weather for your Saturday

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend. A warm front will move through the region and bring a little bit cloud cover across the region but expect mostly sunny skies for much of the day. Wind gusts will be breezy out of the south, up to 25 mph, but most of all the warm temperatures will the factor to consider for people with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

TONIGHT – Mostly clear skies tonight with calm and mild conditions, overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY – Mostly sunny skies and warm and breezy conditions, expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and wind gusts up to 25 mph

