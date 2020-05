ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- State police have charged a man and woman in a Hardin County murder.

KSP says 63-year-old Kathy Erbelding was found dead Thursday inside a home on Wise Lane with a gun shot wound. They say an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Troopers say 27-year-old Jacob Lugmayer and 33-year-old Krystal Erbelding are charged with murder, among other charges.