KSP hosting virtual Derby Day for Gray fundraiser for COVID-19 supplies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police Foundation says it’s hosting a “Derby Day for Gray” virtual event Saturday to raise funds to replenish PPE needed during this pandemic.

While there’s no Kentucky Derby, KSP Foundation says the event will feature Derby Day themed events. There will also be a live auction, music and other surprises.

It starts at 1 p.m. eastern on Saturday and it will be streamed on its Facebook page.

Auction items include a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle’s bourbon and two seats to the Kentucky Derby’s rescheduled race day.

KSP Foundation asks you to register for the auction prior to the start of the event.

For a full list of auction items you can look at its Facebook page or on KSP Foundation website.