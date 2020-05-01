Kentucky voters to get free postage for absentee ballots

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentuckians choosing to vote by absentee mail-in balloting in next month’s primary won’t have to pay for postage.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the State Board of Elections adopted the free postage at a special meeting Friday.

The board also said county clerks will be able to hire temporary help to manage the election during the coronavirus pandemic.

The board’s emergency regulations follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order last week that calls on all voters to use absentee voting by mail if they can in the June 23 primary election.