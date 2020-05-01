KDE releases COVID-19 guidance on graduation alternatives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Department of Education has released two new guidance documents on April 30 to help districts work through how to safely handle graduation alternatives and other end-of- school procedures during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

KDE says the documents – COVID-19 Emergency Guidelines for End-of-School Procedures and COVID-19 Emergency Guidelines for Graduation Ceremonies and Related Year-End Activities – provide guidance and options and offer questions districts should consider when making decisions about what kind of alternative graduation ceremony to have and letting students back into buildings to retrieve belongings and return school property.

- Advertisement -

Since Kentucky is a local-control state, many of the decisions on how to move forward in this challenging time will be decided by local boards of education and school-based decision-making councils, in consultation with local health departments.

KDE says as the COVID-19 situation evolves, the guidance documents will continue to be updated and amended as required to meet the needs of Kentucky’s schools and districts.