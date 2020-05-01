Gov. Beshear says no Saturday briefing; Friday total cases near 5,000

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Beshear says there won’t be a Saturday coronavirus update, breaking weeks of daily updates.

He says he needs a mental health break as well.

Saturday would have also been the Kentucky Derby which is now postponed. Gov. Beshear also recognized Oaks Day and its mission to increase breast cancer awareness.

Friday’s coronavirus numbers:

New cases: 177

Total cases: 4,879

New deaths: 8

Total deaths: 248

Total recovered: 1,752

Gov. Beshear said some people are no-shows at coronavirus testing sites. He reminds everyone to follow through with their appointments.

In total, 57,648 Kentuckians were tested this week.