Federal Medical Center sees influx in COVID-19 cases; Health dept. responds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Federal Medical Center, a U.S. prison for female and male inmates requiring medical or mental health care, has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Lexington Health Department confirms 33 inmates and one staff member have tested positive for coronavirus at Federal Medical Center, FMC.

Kevin Hall with the health department says the department is working with FMC to help with guidance and other needs.

“We are conducting routine case investigation and contract tracing for those reported Fayette County residents who have tested positive and who work at this facility, as we would for others who test positive in the community, in order to limit spread of disease,” Hall said.