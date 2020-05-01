FCPS says it’s still reserving postponed graduation dates at Rupp

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools released Friday it is holding dates in July, Sept. and Dec. for a possible in-person postponed commencement ceremony.

In the meantime, it has a virtual ceremony for its six area high schools, just in case.

The date isn’t pinned down, but is expected in June.

Superintendent Manny Caulk says it’s working with the health department and following closely to Gov. Beshear’s updates.

The school district will not have a in-person ceremony if it doesn’t get the go-ahead.

ABC 36 News talked to a senior at Tates Creek High School, Ally Reihing, who says she will take what she can get during this hard time.

“It’s kind of sad because you know this is what every senior looks forward to, to walk across the stage, but right now that’s our only really option so any senior would love to at least get that to get that credit,” Ally Reihing said.

Caulk says he wants to make sure the Class of 2020 gets its proper congratulations.

The district also announced its partnered with AT&T and T-Mobile to provide WiFi hotspots for children who might not have reliable WiFi at home, as schools continues from home throughout the summer.

Right now, it has about 600 hotspots and hopes to reach 2,100 for children in-need.