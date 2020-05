LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Send ABC 36 News your photos or videos of how you and your family are celebrating the Kentucky Derby despite its rescheduling.

You can send us a message on Facebook or email us at news@wtvq.com

The last time the derby was not held on the first weekend in May it was because of World War II.

A Lexington based percussionist Joshua Smith shared his version of My Old Kentucky Home with ABC 36.