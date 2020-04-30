Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Martin County early Thursday morning.

State police say they got a call from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, in Ohio, about a suspect they were looking for, who could be in eastern Kentucky.

Officials say the suspect’s van was spotted in Johnson County around three Thursday morning, but say the driver refused to pull over and ended up in the Spring Knob area of Martin County.

Investigators say the suspect barricaded himself inside the van, saying he had a gun to his head. They say shots were fired and the suspect was killed.