Study: Restrictions spared Kentucky from higher virus rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A new study says social distancing measures imposed by the state have spared Kentucky from a dramatically higher outbreak of coronavirus cases.

The study is from the Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise at the University of Kentucky.

Based on the study’s model, confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide would have reached nearly 45,000 by April 25 without any state-mandated measures. Actual cases were under 4,000 at that point.

Based on the state’s COVID-19 fatality rate, the restrictions saved about 2,000 lives so far.