Somerset man wins $100,000 with lottery scratch-off game

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Third time was a charm for Charles Owens, of Somerset, who won $100,000 with the Kentucky Lottery’s $30 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket.

Owens initially bought two Gold Rush tickets but didn’t win anything. “I thought, ‘What the heck,?’” and decided to buy one more.” It was the third ticket that paid off for him.

“It just so happens I bought the third one and that’s not normal for me,” he told lottery officials.

Owens scratched the ticket off while at the store. “I scratched off all of the numbers when I noticed I had matched the number one. I figured I’d probably won my money back ($30).

It turns out, his ticket won the game’s second prize. Located below the number he matched was the $100,000 prize.

“I said, ‘Nah, something is wrong here’. I checked it on the scanner and sure enough, it was $100,000,” Charles said.

After taxes, Charles received a check for $71,000. When asked what he planned to do with his winnings, he said, help his kids.

Southern Express will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.