Lexington’s natural areas reopening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington is reopening Raven Run and McConnell Springs, which have been closed to the public since March 27 because of COVID-19.

“We had to close our natural areas because they were overrun with visitors who were not practicing social distancing,” said Monica Conrad, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Now that conditions are improving, we’re going to open them again, but with some controls in place to ensure it’s possible to be safe.”

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., May 4-5, Raven Run and McConnell Springs will be open to first responders, health care workers and senior citizens age 60 and over.

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., beginning May 6, the two popular hiking areas will be open to the public

The following controls to ensure social distancing will be in place:

MAY 4 (proper identification required):

Raven Run: Open to First Responders and Healthcare workers and their immediate households.

McConnell Springs: Open to senior citizens age 60 and over, and their immediate households.

MAY 5 (proper identification required):

Raven Run: Open to senior citizens age 60 and over, and their immediate households.

McConnell Springs: Open to First Responders and Healthcare workers and their immediate households.

MAY 6

Open to the public

Must register on RecTrac (https://parks.lexingtonky.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/splash.html). Print receipt and bring it with you for admission of one car only. Call 859-489-9835 if you need registration assistance. Registration will open on a weekly basis to adjust hike times and vehicle capacity.

Each registration is good for 2 hours hiking time at Raven Run; 1 hour at McConnell Springs.

Hike times at Raven Run are 9-11 a.m.; 11:30-1:30 p.m.; 2-4 p.m.

Hike times at McConnell Springs are 9-10 a.m.; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Noon-1 p.m.; 1:30-2:30 p.m.; 3-4 p.m. Please respect reserved times.

Raven Run will accept 50 vehicles during each hike session; McConnell Springs, 35 vehicles.

Nature Centers are closed, but restrooms are open at both Raven Run and McConnell Springs.