Lexington Lions Club cancels Bluegrass Fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Lexington Lions Club says it has cancelled the 2020 Bluegrass Fair.

The club says the fair was scheduled for June 4th to June 14th at Masterson Station Park.

Here is a statement from the Lexington Lions Club:

“In order to do our part for the health and safety of our community, the Lexington Lions Club has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Lexington Lions Bluegrass Fair originally scheduled for June 4th-14th at Lexington’s Masterson Station Park.

The safety and health of our members, our volunteers, our patrons and the community we serve is of the utmost importance to our club.

A summer tradition since 1961, we look forward to 2021 and being able to provide safe, fun, family-friendly entertainment.

Stay safe and healthy. We will see you in June 2021.”