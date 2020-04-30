KSP asking for help in 1990 cold case

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WTVQ)- State police is asking for information regarding the murder of a woman last seen in Richwood, Kentucky in 1990.

KSP says Sharon Elaine Charles Long was last seen by her husband at the TA Truck Stop in Richwood on March 29, 1990. Troopers say her body was recovered in Grant County on I-75 near Corinth on March 30, 1990.

The release KSP sent out from 1990 said Long was wearing a green sweat shirt with a picture of a unicorn on the front, blue jeans, pink and white L.A. Gear tennis shoes, a possibly a maroon cord coat. KSP says Long has no teeth and did not wear dentures.

If anyone has information, contact state police at 859-428-1212.