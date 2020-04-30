Kentucky posts upswing in undergraduate degrees, credentials

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A new report says the combined number of undergraduate degrees and credentials awarded in Kentucky rose by 3.5% in the 2018-2019 academic year.

The state Council on Postsecondary Education says the increase moved Kentucky closer to its educational attainment goals.

- Advertisement -

The council’s report says nearly 47% of Kentucky adults now have a postsecondary credential. That’s up from 42.5% in 2014.

Growth in yearly credentials conferred keeps Kentucky on track to meet CPE’s long-term goal.

The goal is for 60% of the working-age population to have earned a postsecondary degree or credential by 2030.