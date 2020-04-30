Kentucky Air National Guard: Operation American Resolve flyovers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – You’ll want to turn your eyes to the sky Friday, May 1. The Kentucky Air National Guard will present a two-ship C-130 fly over across the state.

According to the 123rd Airlift Wing, the aerial demonstration is part of Operation American Resolve which is a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.

The flyover begins at 3 p.m. at the base in Louisville and will travel across Frankfort, Lexington, Pikeville, Bowling Green and Owensboro before circling back to Louisville.