Keeneland and Fasig-Tipton change medication policies for horse sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials from Keeneland Association and Fasig-Tipton Company Inc. Thursday announced restrictions on the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids and bronchodilators, including Clenbuterol, for all horses sold at sales conducted by these two major Thoroughbred auction houses effective immediately.

These latest reforms are in addition to restrictions put in place earlier this year for 2-year-sales held at Keeneland and Fasig-Tipton, and follow action in 2009 to ban the use of anabolic steroids in sales horses and last year’s ban on the off-label use of bisphosphonates in horses younger than four years old.

Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason and Fasig-Tipton President Boyd T. Browning Jr. said in a joint statement: “We remain united in our advocacy to serve the best interest of the horse. The use of medication is the most critical issue facing the Thoroughbred industry, and one that threatens the confidence of both the marketplace and the public. These reforms continue to promote transparency and integrity, and in doing so, strengthen the entire auction process.”

Medication Reforms

The following changes in the medication rules will govern all future sales at Keeneland and Fasig-Tipton:

NSAIDs

All horses except 2-year-olds and horses in training – No more than one NSAID administered within 24 hours prior to sale.

2-year-olds and horses in training – No NSAIDs administered within 24 hours prior to sale.

Corticosteroids

All horses except 2-year-olds and horses in training – No more than one corticosteroid administered within 14 days prior to sale.

2-year-olds and horses in training – No corticosteroid administered within 14 days prior to sale.

Bronchodilators (including Clenbuterol)

All horses with exception of broodmares, broodmare prospects, stallions and stallion prospects – Bronchodilators (including Clenbuterol) prohibited within 90 days of sale. The administration of a bronchodilator for valid, on-label purposes prior to July 1 of a horse’s yearling year is permitted, but must be disclosed in the Repository with a note of explanation from the treating veterinarian.

Buyers may now elect to have post-sale testing for anabolic steroids, bisphosphonates, bronchodilators and the use of NSAIDs and corticosteroids in violation of the Conditions of Sale.