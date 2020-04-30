Head-on collision kills two in Florence

By
Tom Kenny
-
FLORENCE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were killed Wednesday night in a head-on collision in Florence.

Florence Police say 43-year old Brian Smith, from Union, was driving an SUV westbound on KY 18, when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with another SUV.

Smith died at an area hospital, as did the passenger in the other SUV, 70-year old Mary Ann Smith, of Burlington, according to investigators.  The driver of the SUV Smith was riding with was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

