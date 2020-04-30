Churchill Downs 2020 Opening Day set for May 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Churchill Downs PR) – Churchill Downs Racetrack officials today determined that opening day of the 2020 Spring Meet will be Saturday, May 16.

After opening weekend on May 16-17, racing at the historic Louisville racetrack will be staged Thursdays through Sundays with a special holiday Monday card on Memorial Day, May 25. Post time for the first race each day will be 1 p.m. (all times Eastern).

- Advertisement -

Vice President of Racing Ben Huffman is crafting a condition book for the schedule of races, including a revised stakes schedule, and it is expected to be released online this weekend so horsemen can begin preparing their horses for those engagements.

On Wednesday, Churchill Downs received approval from state officials to reopen its stable areas at both Churchill Downs Racetrack and the auxiliary training center Trackside on Monday, May 11 under strict guidelines to effectively mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

The stable areas will reopen under a phased, systematic approach. The following is a listing of racetracks and when horses based there may return to Churchill Downs’ stable areas between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.:

– Fair Grounds in New Orleans, La. (May 11-13);

– Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla., Tampa Bay Downs in Tampa, Fla. and horses based at Florida

training centers (May 14-16);

– Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. (May 17-19);

– All other locales (May 20)

Racing at Churchill Downs during the Spring Meet will be conducted spectator-free until government officials approve fans returning to the historic track. Only authorized racetrack employees and KHRC license holders who are providing support for a horse stabled at the facility will be permitted on property. This specifically includes only trainers with horses stabled or racing on the facility grounds and those who are