Charges are expected in shots fired investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are investigating after a call of shots fired at a home Midnight Thursday morning in the 700 block of Maple Avenue.

Police say when they responded, a male was lying on the sidewalk in front of the home. After further investigation, they learned he was arguing with a female inside the home.

LPD says a male inside the home told the man outside to leave. When he didn’t police say the male inside the house pulled out a rifle and fired a shot into the air. Police say the male outside then reportedly laid on the ground until police got there.

No one was hurt.

Lexington Police say charges are expected to be filed against the male who shot the gun.