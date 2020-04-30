UPDATE: Four children dead, one missing after being swept away by flood waters

UPDATE: 9:23 a.m., April 30:

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- State police say the buggy the family was in has been recovered. Troopers say the horse broke loose and is okay.

KSP says one child is still missing.

UPDATE: 1:30a.m., April 30:

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police confirm four of the children have been located and pronounced deceased by the Bath County Coroner, Andrew Owens.

Crews will be meeting at the scene on Thursday at 8 a.m. to continue their search for the remaining child.

UPDATE: 9:57p.m., April 29:

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- UPDATE: Kentucky State Police confirm one child has been found dead and four other children are still missing after being swept away by flood waters Wednesday afternoon in Bath County.

Investigators say the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. in the Salt Lick Community near Adams Road, north of Interstate 64.

KSP says an Amish family of six tried to cross a low water bridge when their horse slipped, causing the buggy to overturn. The lone adult was able to get out of the water, but the five children were swept away.

Rescue crews say they will continue to search through the night, but do ask that no civilian volunteers come to the search site. Due to the weather conditions and darkness, crews say it’s too dangerous for volunteers to search.

4/29/20 8:30 p.m. – Kentucky State Police say crews are out searching Wednesday evening in Bath County for five children swept off in water after their buggy overturned.

Trooper Scott Ferrell says an Amish family of six were trying to cross a low water bridge in the Salt Lick Community near Adams Road north of I-64 when the horse slipped, causing the buggy to overturn.

An adult was able to get out of the water, but five children were swept off.

The Owingsville Volunteer Fire Department says it can’t allow any more civilian volunteers to help right now since it’s dark. The department says it’s a safety issue, but it appreciates everyone wanting to help and might be able to take volunteers later. It will post on Facebook if it can.

This is a developing story. ABC 36 has a reporter on tHE scene.