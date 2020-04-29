Two sent to hospital after late night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened around midnight Wednesday morning.

Police say it all started at the Mcdonald’s on Harrodsburg Rd. They say, two men were involved in some kind of argument there, and then later left in two separate vehicles. Police say at some point, the men were chasing each other in their vehicles, and shots were fired. It all came to a stop at the Cook Out Restaurant on S. Broadway.

Police say a passenger in one of those cars was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another with non-life threatening injuries.

When we spoke with the Lexington Police Duty Commander Wednesday morning, he told us they were still questioning one of the drivers. At last check, police hadn’t said anything about charges for those involved.