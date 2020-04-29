Search on for missing Johnson County teen

UPDATE: (04/29/30)
SITKA, Ky. (WTVQ)- Johnson County sheriff’s deputies say 13-year-old Allison Honeycutt has been found safe in another state.
No other details were released.
—
SITKA, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 13-year old Johnson County girl has been missing since early Sunday evening.
Sheriff’s deputies say Allison Honeycutt was last seen around 7:00 p.m. at her home in Sitka.
They say she left the house wearing a black hoodie and green shirt.
She is 5’3,” 230 lbs.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 606-789-3411.