Search on for missing Johnson County teen

UPDATE: (04/29/30)

SITKA, Ky. (WTVQ)- Johnson County sheriff’s deputies say 13-year-old Allison Honeycutt has been found safe in another state.

No other details were released.

SITKA, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 13-year old Johnson County girl has been missing since early Sunday evening.

Sheriff’s deputies say Allison Honeycutt was last seen around 7:00 p.m. at her home in Sitka.

They say she left the house wearing a black hoodie and green shirt.

She is 5’3,” 230 lbs.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 606-789-3411.