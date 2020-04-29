UPDATE: Missing Frankfort woman found dead

UPDATE: (04/29/20)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)-The Frankfort Police Department says missing 25-year-old Brittney Thomas was found dead Tuesday.

Officers say they went to go check on Thomas on April 22nd, but were not able to find her.

Police say Thomas was found Tuesday, April 28, and was already dead.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Frankfort Police are looking for a woman they say is missing and in danger.

Police say if you know the whereabouts of 25-year-old Brittney Thomas, call 502-875-8523.