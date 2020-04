CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Deputies in Clay County say they have charged a man with murder, after a deadly assault.

They say that on March 13, 2020, 36-year-old Jeremy Smith was at the home of Russell Knuckles, when investigators say Smith assaulted Knuckles, leading to his death.

Deputies say Smith was arrested on April 27th, following the investigation. Smith is charged with murder, and tampering with physical evidence.