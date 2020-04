LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some lucky individual has won $25,000 for life. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket for Monday night’s Lucky for Life drawing was sold at a Meijer on 4500 S. Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville.

The winning numbers on the ticket are: 1 – 5 – 9 – 28 – 35 with a Lucky Ball of 9.

The retailer will receive a bonus of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky winner has yet to step forward.