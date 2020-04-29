Lexington police searching for suspect in shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington police are looking for a suspect or suspects in a shooting that happened Tuesday night at Boardwalk and Park Place.

Police say a black SUV was “ramming and shooting” at a silver SUV in the area. They say the silver SUV ran into a ditch.

The two people in that SUV were taken to the hospital, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they later found the black SUV that they say was stolen.

When we last spoke with police, they did not have a description of the suspect or suspects involved in this investigation.