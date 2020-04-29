Latest Team Kentuck-inspired ice cream aims to feed healthcare workers

The Andy Beshear briefings have been meme'd, have had specialy beers named after them, and are getting the Ben and Jerry's treatment from Crank & Boom in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- The Andy Beshear briefings have been meme’d, have had specialy beers named after them, and are getting the Ben and Jerry’s treatment from Crank & Boom in Lexington.

The ice cream shop has created several new flavors, leaving customers screaming for more ice cream.

- Advertisement -

“People are telling us all of the time what the next flavor should be. It’s been really fun and cool seeing how the community has come together over ice cream,” said Toa Green, Crank & Boom Owner.

Proceeds from the Team Kentucky flavors have helped five different non-profit groups in Lexington. The shop’s latest flavor, named after Dr. Steven Stack, is looking towards health care workers.

“Dr. Moose stack is actually going to benefit us being able to send ice cream and deliver it to health care workers on the front line,” said Green.

The Team Kentucky-inspired ice cream flavors are limited time items, but there’s a chance some of them could be here to stay.

“I’ve gotten a lot of feedback, where people have said,’well, this team kentucky flavor is my favorite. This new one is my new favorite,'” said Green.

The shop plans to continue making one-off flavors during this healthy at home initiative and maybe even past it.

“ss long as we have fun flavors, there’s always going to be a need in the community,” said Green. “Maybe it’s something that we keep going anyways, whether it’s in this manner or some other manner.”