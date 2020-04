MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ)- State police say one man is in the hospital, and another in jail after a shooting Tuesday.

Troopers say they were called to Crane Creek Road in Clay County just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. They say they were told someone was shot after two family members got into a fight.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say 49-year-old Timmy Madden shot the victim. They say the victim was airlifted to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Madden is charged with assault.