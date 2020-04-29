Jackson Manor nurse speaks out about her battle with COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Charity Bowlin has been working at a nursing home in Jackson County for a little less than a year. Living in Whitley County she drives almost an hour to work every day to help the residents at Jackson Manor.

This nursing home has been a hotspot for the coronavirus, showing how hard facilities can be hit once the virus gets inside.

- Advertisement -

It began in early April when Bowlin started feeling a little sick, the next week her husband drove her to the hospital after she had tested positive for coronavirus.

She says on the way there she started crying because she knew her family couldn’t be in the hospital with her while fighting the virus.

“I spent 15 days in the same room at University of Kentucky and I always say this when I talk to somebody that there’s a special place in my heart for the staff because they saved my life.”

Bowlin started in ICU and was given high flow oxygen to help her breathe, as time went on she says she slowly started feeling better.

She says her mental health at this point is not that great, knowing there were others in the hospital with her that did not survive the same virus.

Bowlin says she’s grateful for taking extra precautions by sending her 11-year-old daughter to her mother’s before she ever started feeling sick.

Bowlin says she’s now looking at donating her plasma once she is feeling healthy enough to leave her home.

She says Jackson Manor is following all of the CDC guidelines and that’s why it was so scary to find out she was sick.