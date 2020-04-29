Human skeletal remains found in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off South 27 in Pulaski County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say someone out hunting dry land fish (mushrooms) on Wednesday found the remains near the McCreary County line.

- Advertisement -

The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. Investigators say it was impossible to tell if the remains belonged to a man or woman, but that women’s clothing was found near the body.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145.

People can also leave an anonymous tip on the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office web page, by clicking here.