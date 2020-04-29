Family mourns loss of father due to COVID-19 while mother continues to fight the virus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s something you hear frequently from Governor Andy Beshear as he reads off the latest number of Coronavirus cases in the state.

These are more than numbers, they represent people. For one Lexington family, those numbers represented their father, Albert Lee Junior. He died from the virus, and their mother continues to battle it.

Doyle Lee and Tamika Lang lost their father to COVID-19 on April 26th, “I didn’t get to hold my dad’s hand there was no one in the room physically when he died that is painful and it’s not anything anyone should have to experience.” Lang adds that her parents were married 41 years.

Albert Lee Jr. was a Vietnam Veteran and according to his son one of them was never without the other, “we didn’t see one without the other as a matter of fact one person told me that have never seen my mother without my father.”

They both explain the process of dealing with virtual phones with their parents and how hard the entire ordeal has been. Now that their dad is dead they can’t even have a proper funeral. “I don’t believe things will ever be the same it just different going forward and just trying to share this with children and loved ones it’s been a challenge” Lee says.

They describe their father as someone who knew everyone and if we live in normal times, his funeral attendance could fill up Rupp Arena. Lang says it’s been tough, “so being able to grieve our father properly and still being able to support our mom and celebrate our mom’s hopeful complete recovery it’s just not been a normal situation.”

They are focused on getting their mother physically and mentally recovered first before

informing her, that her husband is gone. “She’s been getting up moving around walking, dancing, and singing just in really good spirits but her mental captivity isn’t fully restored yet.”

In a time when people can’t be with family during their final moments Tamika and Doyle pray for their mom and hope to celebrate their father’s life.