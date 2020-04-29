Couple explains experience with newborn baby during COVID-19 pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Charlie Gorum was born on March 30th at the University of Kentucky hospital. A joyful, life-changing event for his mom and dad during a time when everyone’s life seems changed by such a fearful event.

Claire Hart and Matt Gorum have a 4-year-old son and now a 4-week-old son.

Hart said it was a scheduled c-section so she had a lot of telehealth meetings with her doctor leading up to surgery that helped ease her fears about the procedure and giving birth during a pandemic.

Gorum said he was nervous driving to the hospital but once inside he felt calm because there were fewer people inside and everyone was respecting social distancing.

Hart said she was nervous about possibly bringing something back home to their 4-year-old but the staff were continuously hand washing and sanitizing as well as wearing masks when needed.

“I hate to say it was a nice experience but it was a nice experience. I mean everything went fine,” Gorum said. “And all of the nurses and all of the doctors and anybody we came into contact with were very respectful of anything that I think we were trying to do to make us feel a little more comfortable. Everybody was very accommodating to make sure we were comfortable with the experience,” Hart said.

Hart and Gorum say their 4-year-old was not allowed to visit his new brother in the hospital because of the visitor’s policy but is thrilled to have him home.