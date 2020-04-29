City to offer special yard waste collection in May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City is once again planning to provide curbside residential yard waste pickup to its waste management customers.

On Wednesday, May 13 , crews will pick up yard waste for everyone who has City garbage pickup on Mondays and Tuesdays. Residents who have city collections on Thursdays and Fridays will have their yard waste picked up on Wednesday, May 20 .

The City temporarily halted curbside residential yard waste pickup on March 23 to protect City Waste Management employees, who also pick up garbage, a service that is critical to the community.

Until routine yard waste collections resume, residents have several disposal options:

Hold material until collection resumes.

Grass clippings can be left on your lawn and late-falling leaves can be mulched with a mower and left on the ground. Both grass and mulched leaves help naturally fertilize your lawn.

Start a compost pile. It’s probably easier than you think. The same materials that would go in your yard waste bin are great for compost piles. You can even add plant-based food scraps like coffee grounds, banana peels and apple cores. (No meat, cheeses or fatty foods.)

Take the material to the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility at 4216 Hedger Lane. Hours for Haley Pike are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. No limit and no charge for Fayette Co. residents during the collection suspension. ID required.