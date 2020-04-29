BREAKING: crews searching for five children after buggy overturns trying to cross water

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police say crews are out searching Wednesday evening in Bath County for five children swept off in water after their buggy overturned.

Trooper Scott Ferrell says an Amish family of six were trying to cross a low water bridge in the Salt Lick Community near Adams Road north of I-64 when the horse slipped, causing the buggy to overturn.

- Advertisement -

An adult was able to get out of the water, but five children were swept off.

This is a developing story. ABC 36 has a reporter on the way to the scene.