As virtual derby approaches Thoroughbred Charities auction derby winners’ halters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Thoroughbred Charities of America will be auctioning off halters worn by Triple Crown and Kentucky Derby winners during the virtual “Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown”.

The halter auction will open online Friday, May 1st at 9 a.m. and end Saturday, May 2nd at 9 p.m. EST.

- Advertisement -

All proceeds will benefit Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA).

“As the 13 Triple Crown winners face off in the virtual running of the Derby, we are excited to offer halters worn by the only two living Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify, as well as past Derby winners,” said Erin Crady executive director of TCA. “Although the traditional first Saturday in May looks a little different this year, we are hopeful that offering an online auction during the Kentucky Derby at Home will provide an opportunity to raise money for distribution to TCA’s charities, many of which have had to cancel fundraisers as a result of the Corona virus.”

Halters worn by Country House, Super Saver, Orb, Grindstone, Giacomo, and Silver Charm will also be on offer and more halters might be added. You can preview them here.

Related Article: Virtual Easter egg hunt in Lexington

So far, TCA says Coolmore America, WinStar Farm, Claiborne Farm, Old Friends, Blackwood Stables, and Oakhurst Thoroughbreds have donated halters.

“Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA) was formed in 1990 to raise and distribute funds to charities in the Thoroughbred industry that provide a better life for Thoroughbreds, both during and after their racing careers, by supporting qualified repurposing and retirement organizations and by helping the people who care for them. In 2019, TCA granted nearly $475,000 to 64 charities working within Thoroughbred retraining, rehoming and retirement; backstretch and farm worker services, research and equine-assisted therapy. Over the last 30 years, TCA has granted over $23 million to more than 200 charities that successfully meet the criteria set forth in its annual grant application. TCA also administers the Horses First Fund, founded by LNJ Foxwoods in 2016, to assist Thoroughbreds in need of emergency aid. TCA is the charitable arm of the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA).”