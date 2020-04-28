Showers and Storms for Midweek with Sunshine by the Weekend

A powerful weather maker has its eye on Eastern Kentucky. It arrives on Wednesday, bringing more wild wind, sparking showers and storms. The good news, the sunshine returns by the weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONGIHT– Partly cloudy and breezy, with showers, as lows cool to the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY – Mostly cloudy and breezy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to the lower 60s.

