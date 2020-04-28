Seventh coronavirus-related death reported at nursing home

ANNVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A nursing home hit hard by COVID-19 in Jackson County has recorded its seventh coronavirus-related death.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department says the most recent victim was a 94-year old man who lived at Jackson Manor nursing home in Annville.

- Advertisement -

The facility has been ravaged by the virus, going from three positive cases to forty in one day.

The health department says of the 58 positive coronavirus cases in Jackson County, almost all of them have been at Jackson Manor where residents and staff have been infected.