PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pikeville Medical Center furloughed more than 200 employees this week due to the financial impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

The medical center says the lack of elective surgeries and low patient count in the facility led to the tough decision to furlough workers.

Some employees could be called back to work as early as next week, according to PMC.

The furloughed employees are eligible for unemployment benefits if they meet the state’s criteria.