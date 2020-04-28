Nourish Lexington announces new food distribution sites this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nourish Lexington announced on Tuesday a new site for food distribution – The Red Mile’s parking lot – for Wednesday through Friday this week and in upcoming weeks.

They say food distribution will be held at 5:30 p.m. each weekday.

Locations this week are:

Monday: FoodChain (501 W. Sixth St.) and Athenian Grill (313 S. Ashland Ave.)

Tuesday: FoodChain (501 W. Sixth St.) and Athenian Grill (313 S. Ashland Ave.)

Wednesday: FoodChain (501 W. Sixth St.) and The Red Mile (1200 Red Mile Road)

Thursday: FoodChain (501 W. Sixth St.) and The Red Mile (1200 Red Mile Road)

Friday: FoodChain (501 W. Sixth St.) and The Red Mile (1200 Red Mile Road)

“Red Mile is very proud to partner with Nourish Lexington to support our community during this challenging time,” said Shannon Cobb, COO/CFO at Red Mile Gaming & Racing. “We wanted to find a way to support our neighbors. To give someone a hot meal is a small but critical way to lift up those around us. It is our privilege to work with Nourish Lexington on this effort.”

Nourish Lexington distributed more than 6,930 meals, including 2,500 school lunches – last week.