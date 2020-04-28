KSU will focus on COVID-19 relief for students on Giving Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State University is focusing on COVID-19 relief for students during Giving Tuesday on May 5th.

According to university officials while the transition to online learning and teleworking are going well, some students are facing an unprecedented crisis.

- Advertisement -

They say some students lack internet access, tools they need for online instruction, have food insecurity at home, and struggling to pay the rent.

The COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund provides emergency assistance to students that need internet access, food and other emergency needs not yet identified as the global pandemic evolves, according to officials..

To participate May 5 in Giving Tuesday, go to www.kysu.edu/givenow.

To give directly to the COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund, go to www.kysu.edu/covid19fund.