Kentucky opens new hotline for March unemployment claims

FRANKFURT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky is opening a new hotline Tuesday for people who have yet to receive a payments from unemployment claims they filed in March.

Governor Andy Beshear said during a news conference Monday that the state has received more than 282,000 claims in March and paid out 183,000 of those claims.

- Advertisement -

Beshear says an additional 70,000 claims from March were scheduled to be processed Monday night. He says the state government has made it a goal to go through all of the March claims by this week and urged anyone who filed a claim in March and has yet to receive a payment to call the new hotline.