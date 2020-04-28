Kentucky AG takes more aggressive stand against virus orders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s attorney general has pushed back against some of the governor’s coronavirus-related orders.

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking aim at restrictions on travel and gatherings that include church services.

Cameron on Tuesday threatened a lawsuit to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s ban on mass gatherings, unless the governor allows in-person church services to resume.

Beshear has said his mass gathering orders do not single out churches.

Cameron also filed a motion in federal court contending that Beshear’s restrictions on out-of-state travel are unconstituional.