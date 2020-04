LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The ‘First Lady’ of KET has died.

Governor Beshear choked up during his daily briefing on Tuesday as he talked about Lillian Press, someone he knew personally.

- Advertisement -

Press died from complications from the coronavirus Sunday night at an assisted living facility.

She was part of the team that founded Kentucky Educational Television.

Press made major contributions in mental health, public education and women in politics in Kentucky.

Press was 95-years old.