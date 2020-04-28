Fayette County Public Schools last day will be May 27

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Board of Education amended this year’s instructional calendar and made Wednesday, May 27, the last day of school for students.

In addition, May 19 (originally a day off for students because of the primary election) becomes an NTI day for distance learning.

School districts in Kentucky must complete a minimum of 1,062 instructional hours, and the state Department of Education will allow each NTI day (Non-Traditional Instruction) to count as seven hours.

Because of a commitment to prepare students to compete in a global society, the regular school year in Fayette County Public Schools exceeds the minimum requirement, which now provides flexibility to end this semester one day earlier than scheduled.

Before NTI started here April 6, students had missed 11 instructional days (Feb. 6 and 7, March 16-19, and March 23-27). Gov. Andy Beshear recommended April 20 that Kentucky schools not return to in-person instruction this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant FCPS extended NTI through the end of the school year.