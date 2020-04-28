Dollar General reopens after being closed for violating social distancing guidelines

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Dollar General store in Elkhorn City reopened Tuesday after being told to close by police for not following social distancing guidelines.

A store employee who spoke to ABC 36 News on the phone Tuesday, says the business reopened and was following social distancing guidelines and other safety protocols.

Elkhorn City Police say on Monday, when the store was told to close, one employee and one customer were cited for not following the social distancing guidelines.

 

